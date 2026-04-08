23-year-old student drowns in waterlogged pit in Noida’s Sector 94, three resuced

The pool near the Supernova building in Sector 94 Noida where a 23 year old student drowned to death on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

A 23-year-old student drowned in a waterlogged pit in Noida’s Sector 94 on Wednesday evening, even as three of his friends were rescued, police said.

According to the police, the four students – enrolled at a private university in Noida – had gathered to celebrate the end of their examinations when the incident occurred.

Noida DCP Saad Miya Khan said the Sector 126 police station received information about a group of students suspected to have drowned in a pit. “Teams from the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), Fire department and local police rushed to the spot. While three of the students were rescued, one drowned,” he added.