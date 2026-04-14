Noida protests: Yogi sees ‘conspiracy to create industrial unrest’, govt forms committee to resolve row

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday alleged a “conspiracy” behind violent protests in Noida, claiming that such attempts were aimed at “disrupting peace and progress at a time when the state is moving steadily towards development and stability”.

At an event in Muzaffarnagar, the CM urged workers and industries to “remain vigilant against any attempt at disrupting law and order”

Meanwhile, the state government set up a ‘high-level committee’ to resolve the dispute between workers and industries in Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna said police are identifying elements who allegedly instigated violence during the protests and warned that strict action will be taken against them. “Firm legal action will follow once their identities are established,” Krishna said.