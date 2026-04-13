‘Conspiracy to create industrial unrest, our govt stands with workers’: Yogi on Noida protests

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday alleged a “conspiracy” behind violent protests in Noida, claiming that such attempts were aimed at “disrupting peace and progress at a time when the state is moving steadily towards development and stability”.

Urging workers and industries to “remain vigilant against any attempt at disrupting law and order”, the CM, addressing a public gathering in Muzaffarnagar, the CM said, “When the state is progressing towards development and peace, some people are conspiring to spread unrest. Be cautious of those trying to create industrial unrest and do not let them succeed.”

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary was also present on the occasion.