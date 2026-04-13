‘Conspiracy to create industrial unrest, our govt stands with workers’: Yogi on Noida protests

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday alleged a “conspiracy” behind violent protests in Noida, claiming that such attempts were aimed at “disrupting peace and progress at a time when the state is moving steadily towards development and stability”.
Urging workers and industries to “remain vigilant against any attempt at disrupting law and order”, the CM, addressing a public gathering in Muzaffarnagar, the CM said, “When the state is progressing towards development and peace, some people are conspiring to spread unrest. Be cautious of those trying to create industrial unrest and do not let them succeed.”
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary was also present on the occasion.
“I appeal to all enterprises to maintain a direct dialogue with workers. Our government stands with workers. It will provide security to entrepreneurs and protection to labourers, while ensuring fair wages.”
Highlighting what he called “labour reforms” in the state, Adityanath said, “We constituted a corporation last year, and its recommendations will be implemented this month. Sanitation workers and outsourced employees will receive guaranteed minimum wages directly in their bank accounts, ensuring transparency and eliminating middlemen. We are moving forward towards ensuring EPF guarantees for every worker.”
The system will be extended to industrial establishments as well, he added.
The Chief Minister said the state government has already stepped in to tackle the unrest in Noida. “Do not let those spreading unrest succeed. Stay alert and united,” he said, appealing to workers.
Placing the situation in a global context, Yogi Adityanath said, “Can such a sense of security be experienced in Pakistan, Iran, Dubai, Qatar, Iraq, or even Europe? It is because of Prime Minister Modi that 1.45 billion Indians feel safe. This is India’s strength.”
“Across the world, inflation is at its peak and petroleum prices have surged manifold, but in India, prices remain under control,” he added.
Meanwhile, the CM announced that the 125th birth anniversary of former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh will be celebrated in a grand manner on December 23. “Great personalities must be respected. Do not confine them to narrow caste boundaries,” he said, adding that it is the responsibility of society to accord due respect to such icons.
Highlighting local development, Yogi Adityanath also called for preparing a proposal to upgrade Muzaffarnagar into a municipal corporation, saying rapid urbanisation and development necessitate stronger urban governance structures.
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