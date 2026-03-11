Noida International Airport nears takeoff: Phase 1 to handle 1.20 crore flyers annually, 150 flights daily

Around Rs 5,000 crore has been spent on land acquisition for the airport. (File Photo)

Phase 1 of the soon-to-be opened Noida International Airport in Jewar will have one runway and an annual passenger handling capacity of 1.20 crore. On average, around 150 flights are expected to operate daily, confirmed the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday.

Around 95% construction under Phase 1 is completed, said officials, adding that the work will be completed by November 10.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the mega project.

According to officials, once the number of passengers crosses 1 crore annually, the process of constructing the second runway will begin. With two runways, the airport will be capable of serving around 7 crore passengers annually.