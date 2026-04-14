After massive worker protests in Noida, UP govt hikes minimum wage rates

For Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, the interim monthly wages have been increased to Rs 13,690 for unskilled workers, Rs 15,059 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 16,868 for skilled workers.

The Uttar Pradesh government has hiked minimum wages for workers across categories, after a protest by thousands of factory workers from dozens of units across Noida’s industrial belt, demanding better wages and working conditions, turned violent on Monday.

The revised interim rates will come into effect from April 1, 2026, retrospectively, officials said.

This comes after a high-level committee set up by the UP Labour Department to resolve the dispute between workers and industries held discussions with all stakeholders.

What will workers earn now

According to a statement, the revised wages vary across regions and skill levels — unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled — covering areas such as Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, other municipal corporation regions, and the rest of the state.