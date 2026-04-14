After massive worker protests in Noida, UP govt hikes minimum wage rates

The Uttar Pradesh government has hiked minimum wages for workers across categories, after a protest by thousands of factory workers from dozens of units across Noida’s industrial belt, demanding better wages and working conditions, turned violent on Monday.
The revised interim rates will come into effect from April 1, 2026, retrospectively, officials said.
This comes after a high-level committee set up by the UP Labour Department to resolve the dispute between workers and industries held discussions with all stakeholders.
What will workers earn now
According to a statement, the revised wages vary across regions and skill levels — unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled — covering areas such as Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, other municipal corporation regions, and the rest of the state.
For Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, the interim monthly wages have been increased to Rs 13,690 for unskilled workers, Rs 15,059 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 16,868 for skilled workers.
Officials said the revision has been carried out in line with provisions under the new Labour Law codes, with an aim to ensure a more balanced and realistic wage structure amid changing economic conditions.
The government also clarified that claims circulating on social media about a uniform minimum wage of Rs 20,000 per month are incorrect. “Such information is misleading and not based on official notifications,” the statement said.
Highlighting the rationale behind the revision, the government said industries are currently navigating global and economic challenges, including rising input costs and fluctuations in demand, necessitating a balanced approach that safeguards both workers’ welfare and industrial stability.
Story continues below this ad
The statement added that discussions are ongoing with stakeholders, including employer organisations and labour groups, and their suggestions are being considered before finalising a comprehensive wage framework.
The government reiterated its commitment to workers’ welfare, stating that efforts are being made to ensure timely payment of wages, social security benefits, and safe working conditions across industries.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More