Nodal officers at district level to ensure women’s safety: Yogi Adityanath

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that nodal officers would be appointed at the district level to ensure safety of women.

Adityanath made the announcement during a meeting with Union minister for Women and Child Development and Amethi MP Smriti Irani, who was in Lucknow on Saturday. The meeting was also attended by officials of the Centre and state government.

Adityanath said instructions were issued to link women beneficiaries under Aayushmaan Bharat with a “golden card.” A golden card is given to every person registered under the Aayushmaan Bharat scheme.

The CM also instructed officials to probe ultrasound centres in the state.

According to a government statemen, the CM claimed that payments to Anganwadi workers based on their performance has been initiated and that it had “solved half their problems”.

During the meeting, Irani reviewed the status of ‘Poshan Abhiyaan’ in Uttar Pradesh. “The Union minister also spoke about the priorities of the Centre and her expectations from the state,” said the statement.

“Poshan Abhiyan is running effectively through Anganwadi centres and special attention should be paid to drinking water arrangements and toilet facilities at Anganwadi centres,” Irani said during the meeting. “Malnourished children should get proper nutrition and calendars should be made for nutritious food and shared with public representatives,” Irani added.