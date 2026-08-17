‘No teachers, poor food’: School girls block Lucknow road after boys protest

Several girl students protested in Lucknow over shortage of teachers.

Around 200 girl students of a government residential school in Lucknow walked out of their campus through a rear gate on Monday morning and blocked the Lucknow-Dubbaga road, protesting over a shortage of teachers, poor-quality food and other grievances.

The protest, which lasted nearly two hours, brought traffic on the busy stretch to a standstill before police and senior officials from the Welfare Department and district administration intervened.

The students were from Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalaya for Girls in the Para area.

Videos showed some sitting in a row in front of vehicles, while others held hands and formed a human chain. They raised slogans and demanded that senior administrative officials come to the spot, hear their grievances and take steps to resolve their problems.