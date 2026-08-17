‘No teachers, poor food’: School girls block Lucknow road after boys protest

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Around 200 girl students of a government residential school in Lucknow walked out of their campus through a rear gate on Monday morning and blocked the Lucknow-Dubbaga road, protesting over a shortage of teachers, poor-quality food and other grievances.
The protest, which lasted nearly two hours, brought traffic on the busy stretch to a standstill before police and senior officials from the Welfare Department and district administration intervened.
The students were from Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalaya for Girls in the Para area.
Videos showed some sitting in a row in front of vehicles, while others held hands and formed a human chain. They raised slogans and demanded that senior administrative officials come to the spot, hear their grievances and take steps to resolve their problems.
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The protest comes three days after more than 100 boys from the school’s boys’ campus staged a similar protest over a shortage of teachers and other grievances.
The boys’ and girls’ sections of Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalaya operate from separate campuses and buildings. It is run by the Uttar Pradesh Welfare Department.
A police team reached the spot and tried to persuade the students to clear the road. A majority left but around 50 students remained at the protest site.
Senior officials from the Welfare Department and the district administration later arrived at the site and spoke to the protesting students.
The officials subsequently took the students back to the school, where they listened to their grievances and sought to address the issues they had raised.
“The roads have been cleared and officials are listening to the students’ grievances,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, Shubham Kumar.
On August 14, the boys had blocked Mohan Road, protesting over the shortage of teachers.
Uttar Pradesh Welfare Department Minister Asim Arun, who was travelling through the area, found his vehicle caught in the traffic jam caused by the protest. He intervened and spoke to the students.
Reacting to today’s protest, the Samajwadi Party wrote on X: “After Gen Z, now Gen Alpha is also on the streets — this is clear proof of how much the BJP has ruined the education system.”
“Instead of educating children, making them highly literate, and providing them jobs and employment, the BJP wants to turn them into bonded labourers; destroying the education system is a grand BJP conspiracy, therefore raise your voice against the BJP, remove the BJP from power,” it added.
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