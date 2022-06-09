No surprises in BJP list: Dy CM & 6 ministers among chosen 9

For the elections to the 13 Legislative Council seats in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP on Wednesday announced the name of nine candidates, including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and six ministers of the Yogi Adityanath government.

With each candidate required to get the votes of at least 29 MLAs to get elected to the Upper House, the BJP can get its nine candidates elected.

Deputy CM Maurya’s term as a member of the Legislative Council is set to expire on July 6. He had also lost in the recent Assembly polls from Sirathu.

Panchayati Raj Minister Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, whose Legislative Council membsership is also set to end on July 6, has been renominated by the BJP along with Maurya.

The five other ministers in the Adityanath government, who are neither members of the Assembly nor the Council, have been fielded by the party. They are Dayashankar Mishra “Dayalu”, MoS (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Food Safety and Drug Administration; JPS Rathore, MoS (Independent Charge) State Cooperative Department; Narendra Kashyap, MoS (Independent Charge) State Backward Welfare Department; Jaswant Singh Saini, MoS Industrial Development; and Danish Azad Ansari, MoS Minority Welfare, who is the sole Muslim face in the BJP Cabinet.

The remaining two BJP candidates are Banvarilal Dohre and Mukesh Sharma.

Sharma is BJP’s Lucknow city unit chief and is considered close to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Last week, the Election Commission notified the biennial elections to the Legislative Councils to fill the seats falling vacant due to the end of the tenure of 13 members on July 6. Among the 13 retiring members, six are from Samajwadi Party, three each from BJP and BSP, and one from Congress.

The Congress and BSP, which have only two and one MLA, are unlikely to field their candidates.

The last date for filing nominations is June 9, and scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on June 10. June 13 is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations. If needed, voting will be held on June 20 and results will be announced the same day.