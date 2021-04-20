No Remdesivir shortage, 2.75L vials arriving: UP govt

Remdesivir is designed to obstruct the stage of replication, when the coronavirus creates copies of itself, followed endlessly by the copies creating copies of themselves. (File Photo)

The UP government on Monday claimed there was no scarcity of Remdesivir injections in UP, and added that 25,000 vials of the anti-viral drug would reach the state by Tuesday evening. An additional 2.75 lakh vials will arrive in the state in the next two to three days, according to officials. Remdesivir is used to treat Covid-19 patients.



At a meeting to assess the Covid-19 situation in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said companies such as Jubilant Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Mylin Biotech and Cipla had been intimated about UP’s demand. Cadila and Cipla will provide around one lakh vials each while Jubilant will provide 50,000 vials and Mylin 25,000 vials. The CM directed the police to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangsters Act against those who sell the drug on the black market.

To meet the increasing demand for medical oxygen, 81 MSME units across the state have been identified and directed to divert industrial oxygen supplies to hospitals for medical use till further orders. Adityanath also said that a control room set up by the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department should remain active throughout the day and must ensure that oxygen is used only for medical purposes.

The government said 106 doctors selected from the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission were given their postings on Monday and deployed for Covid treatment. Principal Secretary (Medical Education) Alok Kumar said the government would not fall short of resources in its efforts to contain the pandemic.

Meanwhile, dealing with an acute scarcity of Covid beds for symptomatic patients, the Lucknow administration on Monday notified 96 private hospitals in the district as Covid treatment facilities. The government, however, will not pay for treatment in these hospitals.