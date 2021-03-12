No religious structures will be allowed on public roads, roadside: Uttar Pradesh govt

It also states that in case of any deviation or disobedience of these instructions, the officials concerned will be personally held responsible.

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed that any structure or construction of religious nature that has come up on public roads and pavements since 2011 should be removed immediately.

No structure or construction of religious nature should be allowed on public roads, streets, pavements and by the roadside, a Home department release issued here said, adding that “if any such structure/construction has come up on January 1, 2011 or after, it should be removed immediately.”

These instructions have been issued by the government in compliance with the order of the high court, the release said.

The release said all senior administrative and police officials at district level have been told that if any religious structure/encroachment had been done on public road including highways before January 1, 2011, it should be shifted to the land offered by the followers of that religion or private land proposed by the persons responsible for its management which shall belong to their community within six months or will be removed.

It also states that in case of any deviation or disobedience of these instructions, the officials concerned will be personally held responsible.

Disobedience of these orders will be taken as deliberate contempt of orders of the high court, which will be considered as criminal contempt, it said.