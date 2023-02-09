scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
No reels at work: UP cops get list of social media rules

“During duty hours, it is the job of every police personnel to devote all the time to assigned tasks and work. The use of personal social media (accounts) during duty hours definitely leads to a waste of valuable time. Hence, this is banned,” the statement said.

Uttar Pradesh Police social media rules, UP Police social media rules, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairs“During government work at their offices, making videos/reels, or doing a live telecast on personal social media accounts will be banned. Even after duty, uploading any video or reel on social media platforms while wearing the uniform is banned,” the new social media policy stated.

Using social media during work hours, and uploading reels or videos in police uniform will now invite action, as per the new social media policy issued by Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday for its three lakh police personnel.

Outlining the dos and don’ts for police personnel in Social Media Police-2023, the UP Police said the image of the police has been “tarnished” by several incidents of police personnel uploading videos on social media during work hours.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 02:21 IST
