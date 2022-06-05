No proof, court orders release of man arrested for ‘cow slaughter’

NEARLY A week after the arrest of a 32-year-old man under the UP Cow Slaughtering Act, the Moradabad police informed a local court that there is no evidence against him. The court ordered that Nawab Ali be released and he walked out of jail on Friday.

This comes after an inquiry report on a complaint by Nawab Ali’s wife Rabia Khatoon. She alleged that the Bhagwatpur police falsely implicated Nawab Ali in the case. She claimed that her husband tipped off the police about alleged cow slaughter and some cops framed him in the same case.

Moradabad SSP Hemant Kutiyal ordered an inquiry into the complaint. “It was found that Nawab Ali had nothing to do with the case. He was handed over to the police by local residents in the presence of several villagers. The theory of police sub-inspector Subhash Chandra [of Bhagwatpur police station] turned out to be false,” said ASP, Moradabad, Vidhya Sagar Mishra, who conducted the inquiry.

In the FIR, Subhash Chandra claimed to have arrested Nawab Ali and his neighbour, Ahmed Yar, with the cow at Mangalwal village. “On Friday, we moved an application in a local court under section 169 CrPC (release of accused when evidence deficient) seeking direction to release him (Ali),” said Mishra. He added that police sub-inspector Subhash Chandra has been suspended. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against him. Nawab Ali said on Saturday, “I am thankful that truth has finally prevailed.” Ali, a farmer, hails from Mangawala village and has five children.

According to Nawab Ali, on May 25 he was informed that some people would be taking a cow for slaughtering in a thickly vegetated area at Mangawala village. “I informed police and administrative officials. In the evening the same day, I spotted two persons taking a cow to some thickets nearby. I started making their video. Later, I raised an alarm, seeking help from the public to catch the two persons. They managed to escape from the spot, leaving the cow behind,” said Nawab Ali.

Later, a police team led by sub-inspector Subhash Chandra reached the spot. He handed over the cow to pradhan Asifa Begum’s brother-in-law Nazir Hussain in the presence of local residents.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

“The next day, the police nabbed a local resident, Ahmed Yar, Sub-inspector Subhash Chandra called up Nazir Hussain and said he is coming to the village and requested custody of Nawab Ali for recording his statement. In the presence of local residents, Nawab Ali was taken by a police,” said Nazir’s son, Nazar.

When Nawab Ali did not return till late evening, a group of local residents led by Nazir Ali went to the police station.

“Police claimed that during interrogation, Ahmed Yar claimed that Nawab Ali was also involved in the case. I told the police that Nawab Ali is the person who tipped police off about cow slaughter, and also made a video of the accused from my residence. They did not pay heed and booked Nawab Ali also,” added Nazar Ali. A case was filed at Bhagwatpur police station on the basis of a complaint by sub-inspector Subhash Chandra. Nawab Ali and Ahmed Yar were booked under section 3,5A and 8 of UP cow slaughtering Act. In the FIR, Subhash Chandra claimed that after a tip-off that some persons were taking a cow for slaughtering, he reached the spot and caught Nawab Ali and Ahmed Yar red-handed. He further claimed that during questioning Nawab Ali and Ahmed Yar confessed to having taken the cow to hand it over to a butcher for slaughtering.

The arrested persons were produced before a local court which sent them to judicial custody on May 27. Ahmed Yar is still in jail and a probe was on, police said.