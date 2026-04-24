No power cuts on Sundays or with zero balance? 5 ways UP is making electricity rules easier for you

To improve transparency, officials claimed the government has made it mandatory for power utilities to send five SMS alerts before any disconnection.

In a significant move, the Uttar Pradesh government has relaxed disconnection rules for low-load domestic connections, giving households more time and warning before their power is cut.

What this means and five key takeaways for consumers:

1. No immediate disconnection for low-load users: Connections up to 1 kW will not be disconnected for 30 days, even if the prepaid balance turns negative.

2. Relief for 2 kW consumers: Power supply will continue for consumers with 2 kW connections. This means disconnection will not take place if the negative balance is within Rs 200, providing an additional cushion for slightly higher-load users.

3. Smart meter rollout temporarily paused: Installation of new smart or prepaid meters is on hold until the technical committee submits its report.