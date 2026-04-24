No power cuts on Sundays or with zero balance? 5 ways UP is making electricity rules easier for you

In a significant move, the Uttar Pradesh government has relaxed disconnection rules for low-load domestic connections, giving households more time and warning before their power is cut.
What this means and five key takeaways for consumers:
1. No immediate disconnection for low-load users: Connections up to 1 kW will not be disconnected for 30 days, even if the prepaid balance turns negative.
2. Relief for 2 kW consumers: Power supply will continue for consumers with 2 kW connections. This means disconnection will not take place if the negative balance is within Rs 200, providing an additional cushion for slightly higher-load users.
3. Smart meter rollout temporarily paused: Installation of new smart or prepaid meters is on hold until the technical committee submits its report.
4. 5-stage SMS alert system before disconnection introduced:
30% balance: Early warning
10% balance: Critical alert
Zero balance: Exhaustion notice
Before cut: Final warning
After cut: Disconnection update
5. Extra safeguards during transition and holidays: No disconnection during the 45-day transition period for new smart meter users, and no power cuts on Sundays or holidays, even with negative balance.
Announcing the decision, Energy Minister A K Sharma said the move is aimed at ensuring that no household faces abrupt power cuts due to temporary balance issues, particularly during peak summer.
To improve transparency, officials claimed the government has made it mandatory for power utilities to send five SMS alerts before any disconnection. Officials said this is intended to give consumers adequate notice and time to recharge or clear dues.
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The relief measures come against the backdrop of the state’s prepaid smart meter rollout, which had triggered complaints from sections of consumers over sudden balance depletion and disconnections.
Following this, the government decided to temporarily halt new installations of prepaid meters while reviewing implementation issues.
Alongside billing relief, the government has directed officials to intensify maintenance work across districts to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the ongoing heatwave.
The minister said infrastructure strengthening measures, including installation of around 30 lakh electricity poles and augmentation of transformer capacity, have improved the state’s power network.
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He added that UP has emerged as a leading state in electricity supply and said the government is focused on maintaining reliable power during peak demand months.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More