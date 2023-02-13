No power can stop UP from getting developed: Piyush Goyal

Claiming that there is “no fear” with “good law and order”, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that no power can become a hurdle for Uttar Pradesh from being a developed state.

Speaking at a session on “UP: Opportunities in Excise and Sugar Industry”, on the concluding day of the three-day Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, Goyal said: “It is easy to set up businesses and industries in Uttar Pradesh. The arrangements are easy, the law and order is good and… there is no fear. Investors are coming from different parts of the world to Uttar Pradesh. They are also reposing faith in the people of UP that they will vote for the decisive leadership of a double-engine government both in the state and in the country,” Goyal, who also holds the portfolios of Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, said, referring to the BJP governments both at Centre and in the state.

“There is a wave of development in Uttar Pradesh. Under the able leadership of Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is moving, and no power can become a hurdle between for Uttar Pradesh from being developed,” Goyal said, adding that the excise collection has increased three times to Rs 42,000 crore from Rs 14,500 crore earlier.

He also said that the Centre’s campaign of “Startup India” has done well in UP in the last few years. “In 2021, when the last ranking came, UP became the leader in the rankings for start-ups… Six years ago, there were 500-600 start-ups in the country, but today there are over 90,000 startups, of which 8,277 are in UP,” the Union minister said.

According to Goyal, while preparing the BJP manifesto ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections in UP, senior party leader Amit Shah had expressed confidence that if the BJP comes to power and does three things – finish land mafia, sand mafia and liquor mafia – then there would be no shortage of resources or investment.

“When we wrote the manifesto on what all has to be done, the Budget for implementing them was too much… Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very strict with this. If something has to be written in the manifesto, then we have to deliver. He doesn’t let us write a single line which he is not personally convinced about… I remember the day when we were sitting in Lucknow when the manifesto outline was drawn… The question was that we won’t have so many resources. Then, the question was referred to the PM, and Amit Shah expressed confidence that we have to do three things in UP. And, if we can, then there will be no shortage of resources or investment, and the future of UP will be bright for decades. The three he said were that we need to finish the land mafia, sand mafia and liquor mafia. If we can do these three things, then UP won’t fall short. The PM approved the manifesto with this confidence,” Goyal said.

Minister of State (Independent charge) for Excise Nitin Agarwal also addressed the gathering.