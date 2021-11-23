No plans for caste-based meets in Uttar Pradesh, Congress to focus on women

While the ruling BJP and Opposition parties such as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are focusing on caste-based conventions and meetings, the Congress is keeping its focus on women who constitute about 46 per cent of the population in Uttar Pradesh and for whom the party has announced 40 per cent of tickets for the upcoming Assembly polls.

“We have no plan as of now to hold any caste-based meetings like other political parties. Our focus is clear and Priyanka ji is leading from the front but other leaders are also present. Even a leader such as Bhupesh Baghel is participating in public meetings,” said Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu, referring to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Baghel.

Priyanka on Monday said if her party won the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh it would open skill development schools in every district named after “veeranganas” such as freedom fighter Jhalkari Bai.

“Salute to ‘veerangana’ Jhalkari Bai. The Congress has decided that if it forms the government in the state, skill schools will be opened in every district for girls in the name of ‘veeranganas’ like Jhalkari Bai,” Priyanka said in a tweet in Hindi on the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.

Jhalkari Bai was an adviser to Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi and fought alongside her in the 1857 rebellion.

The Congress leader has promised smartphones to every girl who graduates Class 12, and electric scooters to women college graduates if her party wins the elections.

The party will organise a public meeting in Bundelkhand region’s Mahoba district on November 27. The Congress is also set to organise a public meeting in Meerut district on November 30. Priyanka Gandhi will address both the public meetings.

— With PTI inputs