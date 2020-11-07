No personnel from PAC to be transferred to Civil Police: UP Govt

In a major decision, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to end the decades-old practice of deputing Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel to the civil police force. It has also directed the authorities concerned to prepare a proposal to ensure equal promotion opportunities for the employees of both the forces.

The decision was taken in wake of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive two months ago to withdraw an order from the DGP headquarters, dated September 9, quashing the promotions of 896 PAC jawans in the civil police force. The PAC personnel got promoted to the ranks of either head constable or sub-inspector. However, they were demoted once they came back to the PAC.

Taking cognizance of the demotions, the CM directed the authorities to ensure promotion of the personnel as per rules. He pointed out that the decision to demote the jawans was taken without informing the government and claimed such actions affect the police force’s morale.

“Applauding the bravery and service of police and PAC personnel, CM Adityanath has directed that the concerned personnel who were sent to Armed Police (AP) from the PAC as per the set system regularly till November 29 in 2004 in administrative benefit, will be considered merged in the AP according to the vacancies on the date. CM has said that the demotion order of Civil Police personnel, issued by the state police headquarter on September 9 be taken back. In addition to that, the PAC personnel who went to the AP or Civil Police after the said date should also be merged in the Civil Police if they fulfil the decided norms,” read the state government’s latest statement.

The government added, “It has also been clarified that in future no PAC personnel will be sent to the Civil Police. CM has given clear direction to the state home department that the PAC headquarter should prepare a separate proposal to equal the opportunities of promotion in both the PAC and the Civil Police. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi informed that in accordance with the CM’s direction, an order has been issued in this regard.”

The state administration intervened in the matter after a constable, Jitendra Kumar, moved the High Court saying that even though three of his colleagues in civil police were promoted he was not given one.

Following this, the police department checked all the details of the cadre and the promotions of the concerned personnel. It found they were promoted as per civil police rules even though they were PAC cadre.

At the time, DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthy told The Indian Express that personnel were sometimes transferred from the PAC to civil police based on the force’s requirements, and then sent back. Some are even absorbed back based on age and profile. However, even the civil police force has several different cadres and they too have different kinds of promotions. Some of them get promoted and some do not, Awasthy added.

