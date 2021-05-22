No papers, UP building with ‘hospital’ sealed: Administration

A sealed residential apartment at Prana Kila area of Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Moradabad district administration has sealed a building in Pakwara area after finding a hospital and a medical store running there without registration and required documents from authorities. Officials said the hospital was also giving “treatment” to suspect cases of Covid patients. The owner of the facility does not have a medical degree and no doctors were attached to it.

The district health department has begun an inquiry into the matter. No FIR has been registered yet.

Sub-divisional Magistrate, Sadar, Prashant Tiwari said, on Thursday evening, they conducted a raid at a medical store in Pakwara area.

“We found a medical store was running on the ground floor of the building. We entered inside medical store to find they put a man on drip after he complained of leg pain. We immediately sent the man to the nearest community health centre.”