No more reels on duty: UP Police warns its officers

In a case from earlier this month, a police constable posted in Lucknow released videos alleging corruption in the assignment of duties to police personnel at the Police Lines and held IPS officers responsible for the irregularities.
From a policeman uploading videos of his poetry recitals to another boasting nearly 4 million followers via allegedly staged reels, the Uttar Pradesh Police is staring at concerns over online activity by the force.
Cracking down on this growing trend of police personnel posting ‘objectionable and staged’ reels on Instagram and Facebook for likes and views, the Uttar Pradesh Police DGP Headquarters has issued a directive to enforce the ‘Social Media Policy’ strictly and take stern disciplinary action against policemen violating the policy. The order has been issued to district police chiefs, commissioners and heads of all state police units.
In a case from earlier this month, a police constable posted in Lucknow released videos alleging corruption in the assignment of duties to police personnel at the Police Lines and held IPS officers responsible for the irregularities. A probe has been ordered into the allegations, though no action has been taken against him so far. As per the policy, airing grievances on social media platforms is prohibited.
Recently, a woman personnel and her male colleague were suspended for making objectionable reels in uniform.
What the directive states
Acting on the instructions of DGP Rajeev Krishna, ADG (Law & Order) Amitabh Yash Friday issued a letter to all senior officers along with a mandatory proforma that must be submitted to the headquarters every month. The officers have been asked to identify policemen violating the policy rules and to preserve such posts along with the URL in records.
The letter noted that the ‘Uttar Pradesh Police Social Media Policy-2023’ was issued through a circular by then DGP D S Chauhan on February 8, 2023, laying down guidelines for all UP Police officers and personnel on the use of social media platforms.
However, it said that several serving and trainee police personnel have been found violating the policy by posting objectionable content on social media. Such activities, the letter stated, are not only adversely affecting official work but are also tarnishing the dignity and public image of the Uttar Pradesh Police.
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The circular sent by the then DGP D S Chauhan stated that several instances came to notice where police personnel violated the Uttar Pradesh Government Servants Conduct Rules by using social media during official duty hours and making improper videos in uniform and uploading them.
The list of prohibited activities include:
-No personal use of social media during government work.
-Police personnel are prohibited from making reels/videos in uniform during duty hours and posting them.
-Police personnel can’t earn through social media platforms until due permission is granted by the government.
-They are prohibited from promoting personal, commercial or any product through social media platforms.
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-No police personnel can comment against colleagues, senior officers, government, any political party or politician on social media platforms.
-Police personnel cannot make friends or follow any element on social media platforms who are involved in anti-social and criminal activities.
-Police personnel cannot use social media platforms to resolve service-related issues by making videos, statements.
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape.
Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More