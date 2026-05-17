No more reels on duty: UP Police warns its officers

In a case from earlier this month, a police constable posted in Lucknow released videos alleging corruption in the assignment of duties to police personnel at the Police Lines and held IPS officers responsible for the irregularities.

From a policeman uploading videos of his poetry recitals to another boasting nearly 4 million followers via allegedly staged reels, the Uttar Pradesh Police is staring at concerns over online activity by the force.

Cracking down on this growing trend of police personnel posting ‘objectionable and staged’ reels on Instagram and Facebook for likes and views, the Uttar Pradesh Police DGP Headquarters has issued a directive to enforce the ‘Social Media Policy’ strictly and take stern disciplinary action against policemen violating the policy. The order has been issued to district police chiefs, commissioners and heads of all state police units.

In a case from earlier this month, a police constable posted in Lucknow released videos alleging corruption in the assignment of duties to police personnel at the Police Lines and held IPS officers responsible for the irregularities. A probe has been ordered into the allegations, though no action has been taken against him so far. As per the policy, airing grievances on social media platforms is prohibited.