No LPG shortage in UP, file FIRs against hoarders, black marketeers: Yogi Adityanath

Dismissing reports of fuel shortage in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply and ordered immediate registration of FIRs against distributors or individuals found involved in black marketing or hoarding of cooking gas cylinders.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with senior officials and representatives of oil companies, Adityanath said there was no shortage of petrol and diesel in the state and urged authorities to prevent rumours about LPG scarcity.

“The situation is not as serious as is being portrayed through rumours. Oil companies should coordinate with the administration and regularly inform the public about the actual status of LPG supply and distribution,” Adityanath said.