No LPG shortage in UP, file FIRs against hoarders, black marketeers: Yogi Adityanath

Dismissing reports of fuel shortage in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply and ordered immediate registration of FIRs against distributors or individuals found involved in black marketing or hoarding of cooking gas cylinders.
Chairing a high-level review meeting with senior officials and representatives of oil companies, Adityanath said there was no shortage of petrol and diesel in the state and urged authorities to prevent rumours about LPG scarcity.
“The situation is not as serious as is being portrayed through rumours. Oil companies should coordinate with the administration and regularly inform the public about the actual status of LPG supply and distribution,” Adityanath said.
He stressed that no artificial shortage should be created at any level and that consumers who have booked LPG cylinders must receive refills on time in accordance with the rules. Officials were also asked to inform consumers about the expected date of their next refill.
Taking a stern stance against malpractice, Adityanath ordered immediate registration of FIRs against distributors or individuals found involved in black marketing or hoarding of LPG cylinders and added that police personnel could be deployed at LPG distributor centres if required to maintain order and ensure smooth distribution.
Officials informed that petrol and diesel supply in the state remains normal and there is no disruption in distribution.
To deal with any contingency, the state has been allocated 80 lakh litres of kerosene, which can be distributed as an alternative fuel if needed.
The Chief Minister also instructed officials to coordinate with hostels, hospitals, dharmshalas, hotels and business establishments, and encourage them to use alternative fuel wherever possible to ease pressure on domestic LPG supply.
Adityanath further directed the Food and Civil Supplies Department to set up control rooms in every district for 24×7 monitoring of the situation. District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police, District Supply Officers and representatives of oil companies were asked to work in close coordination to ensure smooth supply and distribution across the state.
Govt advisory to districts:
