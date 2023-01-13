No HC relief for BSP MP in Gangster case

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition seeking the quashing of proceedings under the Gangsters Act against BSP Lok Sabha MP Afzal Ansari.

The court, in its January 6 order, said “if an accused is found to be the member of the gang and he or any of the members of the gang is or has been committing offence…, he is likely to be punished under the Gangsters Act”.

In his petition, Ansari, a two-time MP from Ghazipur, had sought quashing of the orders issued by two local courts – one where Ansari’s discharge application under the Gangsters Act was rejected and another where charges were framed against him under the same Act. The petition also sought quashing of the proceedings against him under the Gangsters Act.

Ansari is the elder brother of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who is in jail in connection with several cases.

The court order stated that Ansari was an accused in the “gruesome murder” of then sitting MLA Late Krishna Nand Rai and six others in 2005. After an FIR was lodged in Ghazipur, the trial got transferred to a CBI court in New Delhi on the directions of the Supreme Court. In 2019, the CBI court acquitted all the accused as all the witnesses had turned hostile. An appeal against the acquittal has been admitted at the Delhi High Court.

A case under the Gangsters Act was then registered against three accused — Afzal Ansari, his brother Mukhtar Ansari and Azaz alias Azaz-ul-Haq — at Mohammadabad police station in Ghazipur.

As per the order, it is alleged that Ansari “is the member of a dreaded gang of criminals and this gang is actively involved in committing heinous offences such as murder, abduction, extortion, loot, ransom”.

On behalf of the BSP MP, senior advocate Dilip Kumar made two submissions in the court. The first one was that since Ansari has been acquitted of a “substantive offence” (murder of Rai and six others), “continuation of the proceedings under the Gangsters Act is an abuse of process of the court”.

The second argument was that provisions of the Gangsters Act were not followed in the case against Ansari, and therefore the proceedings should be quashed.

Additional Advocate General Mahesh Chandra Chaturvedi, representing the State, submitted that “this has been a modus operandi of the petitioner, his brother and his gang members to get an acquittal in most of the heinous offences”. “…witnesses would turn hostile because of their fear, terror and political power/influence,” Chaturvedi submitted. He also submitted that “an appeal has been admitted by the Delhi High Court and the appeal, being a continuation of the trial, it cannot be said that the substantive offence does not exist”.

In his order, Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh said: “The Gangsters Act has been enacted to prevent organised crimes in the state by enacting special provisions. It is a deterrent statute.”