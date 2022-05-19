scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
No govt grants to new madrasas, says UP minister

'The idea is to focus on quality than quantity. We already have 558 aided madarsas, with at least three-aided madarsas in every district.'

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
May 19, 2022 3:04:00 am
Minister of State for Minority Welfare Danish Azad Ansari on Wednesday said that the state Cabinet on Tuesday cleared the proposal not to provide government grants to new madarsas in the state.

“The idea is to focus on quality than quantity. We already have 558 aided madarsas, with at least three-aided madarsas in every district. There are a total of 16,000 recognised madarsas in the state, out of which modern education has been introduced in about 7,000. So, there is no shortage of infrastructure. Now, we plan to focus on the quality of the existing ones,” Minority Affairs Minister Danish Azad Ansari said.

