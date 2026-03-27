No fuel shortage, insists Govt, warns action against spreading rumours

As long queues were seen outside several petrol pumps in Lucknow and other parts of the state amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday assured that there was no shortage of fuel and warned against the spread of rumours through social media.

“Petrol and diesel are being supplied as per demand, and no district is facing any shortage,” said Principal Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies, Ranveer Prasad, and urged people not to indulge in panic buying based on unverified information.

He said the messages of fuel scarcity circulating on social media were baseless and “handiwork of mischief-makers”, and warned of strict action against those found spreading such rumours.