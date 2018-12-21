No control over crime: Opposition raises death of Agra girl in Assembly

ON THE third day of the Assembly’s Winter session, the Opposition targeted the state government over the death of girl who was set ablaze in Agra, and raised questions on the “effectiveness of encounters and anti-Romeo squads”. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while speaking on the supplementary budget, claimed that his government had ended the “discrimination on the lines of religion and caste that prevailed in the state over the past many years”.

The Opposition also protested over wheat purchase, increase in fertiliser price and other issues before staging a walkout.

Referring to the Agra incident as a “burning issue” which should be discussed in Assembly, BSP MLA Uma Shankar Singh alleged that there is no control over crime and the punishment meted to the culprit should be such as to dissuade others from committing such a crime.

Samajwadi Party and Congress members also raised the matter, with SP MLA Sanjay Garg asking the state government how “encounters” and “anti-Romeo squads” were relevant if they failed to control such crimes.

Garg alleged that when the incident took place in Agra, the state DGP was sitting in a “luxury hotel” in the district, yet the incident was not taken seriously. “They blow trumpets about law and order, where was anti-Romeo squad? Another incident took place in the district, a girl was gangraped.” he said, adding, “Doshi pe sakth se sakth karyawahi ho.”

Replying on behalf of the government, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said that while it is an “unfortunate incident” and a case has already been registered, the victim had not named anyone in her dying declaration. He further said that it appeared the incident was caused due to family issues.

With respect to the gangrape in Agra, he said that the chief minister has ordered strict action against the guilty.

Earlier in the day, as soon as the House met, Congress members had demanded discussion on the issue of “Shivlings” having been thrown in a river in Varanasi and demanded that the chief minister and prime minister should seek “mafi” (pardon) as the issue concerns “sentiments of 125 crore people who believe in Sanatan dharma”. He also demanded Adityanath’s resignation over the Agra girl’s death, and later staged a walkout with Congress members when he was told that the issue cannot be raised in such a manner during Question Hour.

During Question Hour, the entire Opposition walked out alleging rise in prices of fertilisers. While Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Sahi claimed that there was no shortage, unlike the “problems faced by the farmers during previous regimes”, the Opposition repeatedly asked him to speak about the “hike” in prices.

Later, some MLAs raised objection over a clause according to which permission of MPs is required to sanction Rs 5 crore towards roads recommended by MLAs.