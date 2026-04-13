No compromise on rights: CM directs enforcement of labour laws

UP labour laws enforcement will be strengthened, with CM Yogi Adityanath directing authorities to ensure fair wages, worker safety, and timely grievance redressal. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed strict enforcement of labour laws across the state, prioritizing the safety, dignity, and rights of workers, a government spokesperson said. The chief minister stated that every worker should receive fair wages, a safe working environment, and access to basic facilities, with no compromise on their rights.

According to the government spokesperson, the directives were issued during a high-level review meeting, where CM Adityanath took note of emerging discontent and recent protests among workers in some industrial areas. He instructed industrial development authorities to establish direct communication with industrial associations, representatives, and unit management within 24 hours, ensuring that concerns of the workers’ are addressed promptly through dialogue.