No compromise on rights: CM directs enforcement of labour laws

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed strict enforcement of labour laws across the state, prioritizing the safety, dignity, and rights of workers, a government spokesperson said. The chief minister stated that every worker should receive fair wages, a safe working environment, and access to basic facilities, with no compromise on their rights.
According to the government spokesperson, the directives were issued during a high-level review meeting, where CM Adityanath took note of emerging discontent and recent protests among workers in some industrial areas. He instructed industrial development authorities to establish direct communication with industrial associations, representatives, and unit management within 24 hours, ensuring that concerns of the workers’ are addressed promptly through dialogue.
Highlighting the importance of timely and fair remuneration, the chief minister said workers must be paid on time and adequately compensated for overtime as per rules.
CM Adityanath stressed that industries are responsible for providing essential facilities such as safe workplaces, clean drinking water, sanitation, rest areas, healthcare services, and necessary safety equipment, the spokesperson said.
He also issued directions regarding regulated working hours, safety of women workers, access to social security schemes, and establishment of effective grievance redressal mechanisms.
CM Yogi Adityanath directed the Labour Department to coordinate closely with the local administration and maintain continuous engagement with industrial units of all scales — large, medium, and small — to resolve the issues early and prevent escalation. He said that only genuine workers should be part of discussions, cautioning against external elements posing as worker representatives and creating unrest.
He warned of attempts to incite unrest in the name of labour issues, noting that Naxalism, though nearly eliminated in the country, could be revived through such activities.
Adityanath called for heightened vigilance in industrial areas, activation of intelligence networks, and strict action against any elements involved in incitement or disorder.
Special instructions have been issued to district administrations in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Meerut, Firozabad, Moradabad, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur, along with officials of UPSIDA, Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authorities, to remain alert and proactive, the spokesperson said.
The meeting was attended by Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Nandi, MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan, and Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar, among other senior officials.
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