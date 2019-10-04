No clean chit to Dr Kafeel Khan, he is still being probed: UP Govt

The state government Thursday said no clean chit has been given to Dr Kafeel Khan, the suspended paediatrician of Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College and Hospital, as he is still being investigated in seven cases. The government also said that the doctor was “circulating misleading information” through media and social media.

“The allegation against Kafeel Khan that he used to do private practice while he was a government employee, a senior resident doctor and ran a private nursing home has been proven. The decision regarding action on this allegation is under process. The final decision on two other allegations against Khan is yet to be taken by the administration,” Principal Secretary (Medical Education) Rajneesh Dubey said, adding that after the death of children at BRD Medical College and Hospital, Khan was found prima facie guilty for the incident and four departmental inquiries were recommended against him. The two allegations against Khan that have been proven are “serious corruption charges and violation of rules”, the officer said.

The principal secretary also said that during his suspension period, Dr Khan forcibly entered the district hospital in Bahraich with three-four outsiders on September 22, 2018, causing panic and tried to treat patients there.

“Due to this, an atmosphere of chaos was spread in the hospital. This act combined with circulating misleading information in the media comes under the category of very serious misconduct,” Dubey said.

“Due to this, another departmental inquiry has been ordered against Dr Khan, and the allegations of indiscipline, corruption, gross negligence in his duties… Now, Dr Kafeel faces seven charges against him,” said CM’s media advisor Mritunjay Kumar.

The inquiry team will be headed by Principal Secretary Dubey.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Khan denied the government’s allegations. “To divert from the real issues, the Yogi Adityanath government has framed three new charges against me. They are doing so many press conferences on Dr Kafeel Khan. I request them to do one on the kids who died of a sudden shortage of liquid oxygen,” he tweeted.