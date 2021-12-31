No ‘bahubalis’ in Yogi rule, just Bajrang Bali, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh arrive at the party office in Lucknow, Thursday, Dec. 30. 2021. (PTI Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hit out at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, claiming she feared defeat in the upcoming assembly polls and urging her to step out for campaigning.

He also invoked Lord Hanuman to praise the Yogi Adityanath government, saying just “Bajrang Bali” was visible in his regime, not “bahubalis” (musclemen).

Addressing a public meeting in Moradabad, Shah said: “The SP (Samajwadi Party) and BSP cannot develop UP. Behenji ki to abhi thand hi nahi udi hai. Yeh bhaibheet hain. Behanji chunav aa gaya thoda bahar nikaliye. Baad me yeh na kehna ki maine prachar nahi kiya (Behenji is yet to get relief from cold weather. She is fearing (defeat). Behenji, step out as elections have come. Don’t say later that you had not campaigned),” he said.

The Union minister said even if “bua, babua and behen (referring to Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi Vadra)” came together, they cannot win against BJP workers.

Targeting Akhilesh for mentioning Muhammad Ali Jinnah in an earlier speech, Shah said, “He does know name of ganna (sugarcane) and keep repeating Jinnah, Jinnah, Jinnah…Jinnah is of no use here.”