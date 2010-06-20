Nitish may have returned help,but all is well with alliance: BJP

Even as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returned the Rs 5-crore aid for Kosi relief provided by the Gujarat government,the BJP continues to claim that all is well with the BJP-JD(U) alliance in Bihar.

There is nothing wrong with the alliance and we will only work to strengthen it. As for the partys stand,we are still trying to gather all facts, said party national

spokesperson and Bhagalpur MP Syed Shahnawaz Hussain,while addressing the media in Lucknow on Saturday.

I came to know about the incident just a few hours ago and,therefore,need to find out more before commenting. But all I can say is that our alliance stays. I would also like to point out that BJP is a very strong party even in Bihar, he added.

Hussain also pointed fingers at Congress president Sonia Gandhi for keeping quiet over Union Carbide head Andersens escape after the Bhopal gas tragedy.

We have done five press conferences so far on this issue. From the Congress camp too,statements have been made by Digvijay Singh,Narsimha Raos son and Arjun Singh,who has blamed the Centre. But Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,who speak on almost everything,have kept mum. I would like to request Sonia Gandhi to break her silence and say why Anderson was let off, he added.

Criticising the Congress further over the Bhopal Gas tragedy,Hussain said: Congress is known for giving safe passages to criminals. Whether it is Mast Gul of Charar-e-Sharif,Quattrochi or Anderson who was made the state guest and then sent out of the country,the role of Congress has been questionable. We are waiting for the report of the Group of Ministers and hope they will give correct information to the country.

