Rahul Gandhi a foreign toolkit, says Nitin Nabin; Yogi Adityanath likens the LoP to ‘rocket jiska dhuan nikal chuka hai’

Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politic... Read More
BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday attacked the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his campaign against the SIR of electoral rolls, saying he was being used as “foreign toolkit”, and that everybody in his party gets worried when he takes a decision.
If he continues to lead the Congress the same way, a time will come when nobody would remember his party’s name, Nabin told a gathering in Gorakhpur before leading a BJP padyatra under its ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ campaign.
Nabin claimed Gandhi was being used as a “foreign toolkit”, and Congress leaders do not trust decisions he makes, but he does not care. The Congress has a tradition, he said, of “khata na bahi, Nehru-Gandhi parivar jo kahe wahi sahi (No rules in the Congress, whatever the Nehru-Gandhi family says is always right.)” But any “Constitution of the Nehru-Gandhi family” will not be acceptable to the country, Nabin said. “The country will run on India’s Constitution.”
The yatra in Gorakhpur was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
On the Opposition’s claims that 13 crore names were deleted from the electoral rolls during the SIR exercise, Nabin asked, “Who are these 13 crore names? To whom do you want to give rights? Over 2.5 crore names are in the list of dead. You want to get votes from these dead and ghosts? Over six crore people have shifted to other places.”
“Over 3 crore people did not share address details. When they were sent a message, they ran away. Now, when we speak about these ghuspaithiyas (infiltrators), the Congress leaders feel anxious. And, you want to contest elections with the support of these 3 crore ghuspaithiyas. Don’t you trust the 140 crore people of the country and voters?” he asked. Nabin later held a closed-door meeting with the intellectual class of Gorakhpur to present the BJP’s opinion about the SIR, and convince them that the Opposition was spreading misinformation on the exercise.
Meanwhile, Adityanath asked the Congress how many times it will “launch” Rahul Gandhi. “His condition is like a rocket cracker jiska dhuan nikal chuka hai (a rocket cracker that has already burnt out and lost its steam).” He said the Congress “launched” Gandhi first as an MP in 2004, then in 2007 by appointing him a general secretary in the party, in 2013 as vice-president of the party, and finally as its president in 2017.
“After losing mandate in three elections, the Congress is now creating anarchy which is an insult to the mandate and the people of the country,” he said.