Rahul Gandhi a foreign toolkit, says Nitin Nabin; Yogi Adityanath likens the LoP to ‘rocket jiska dhuan nikal chuka hai’

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday attacked the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his campaign against the SIR of electoral rolls, saying he was being used as “foreign toolkit”, and that everybody in his party gets worried when he takes a decision.

If he continues to lead the Congress the same way, a time will come when nobody would remember his party’s name, Nabin told a gathering in Gorakhpur before leading a BJP padyatra under its ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ campaign.

Nabin claimed Gandhi was being used as a “foreign toolkit”, and Congress leaders do not trust decisions he makes, but he does not care. The Congress has a tradition, he said, of “khata na bahi, Nehru-Gandhi parivar jo kahe wahi sahi (No rules in the Congress, whatever the Nehru-Gandhi family says is always right.)” But any “Constitution of the Nehru-Gandhi family” will not be acceptable to the country, Nabin said. “The country will run on India’s Constitution.”