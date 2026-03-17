Nishad Party to kick off 2027 campaign with mega rallies across UP

Led by Uttar Pradesh minister and party chief Sanjay Nishad, the outreach has been designed to consolidate the Nishad (fishermen and boatsmen community) vote base. (Photo: Facebook/Dr.Sanjay Kumar Nishad)

With an eye on the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Nishad Party, a BJP ally in the state, is all set to formally kick off its campaign on March 22 in Gorakhpur, followed by a series of rallies across Purvanchal and western UP, seeking reservation for sub-castes under the Scheduled Caste category, among other issues.

Led by Uttar Pradesh minister and party chief Sanjay Nishad, the outreach has been designed to consolidate the Nishad (fishermen and boatsmen community) vote base while expanding influence among allied castes such as Kevat, Mallah, Bind, etc.

The Nishad Party is set to launch its campaign with a series of rallies across Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj in east UP, and Meerut in the west, placing its core socio-economic demands at the forefront of its political pitch.