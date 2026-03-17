Nishad Party to kick off 2027 campaign with mega rallies across UP

3 min readLucknowUpdated: Mar 17, 2026 06:33 PM IST
Led by Uttar Pradesh minister and party chief Sanjay Nishad, the outreach has been designed to consolidate the Nishad (fishermen and boatsmen community) vote base. (Photo: Facebook/Dr.Sanjay Kumar Nishad)
With an eye on the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Nishad Party, a BJP ally in the state, is all set to formally kick off its campaign on March 22 in Gorakhpur, followed by a series of rallies across Purvanchal and western UP, seeking reservation for sub-castes under the Scheduled Caste category, among other issues.
Led by Uttar Pradesh minister and party chief Sanjay Nishad, the outreach has been designed to consolidate the Nishad (fishermen and boatsmen community) vote base while expanding influence among allied castes such as Kevat, Mallah, Bind, etc.
The Nishad Party is set to launch its campaign with a series of rallies across Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj in east UP, and Meerut in the west, placing its core socio-economic demands at the forefront of its political pitch.
The campaign will begin on March 22 with a major rally at Mahant Digvijaynath Park in Gorakhpur, with the party projecting it as a show of strength and a platform to amplify long-pending demands of the Nishad community. The main demand includes the inclusion of sub-castes like the Majhwar and Turaiha cluster within the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.
Alongside reservation, the Nishad Party is also foregrounding livelihood-linked issues affecting riverine communities. Its other demands include restoration of traditional rights over rivers, sand mining and ghats to riverine communities, which the party says were withdrawn by previous governments, impacting the community’s economic base.
The party has also sought re-reservation of Class-III land for the fishing community, noting that a majority of its members are landless and depend on such provisions for sustenance.
Another significant demand relates to the reinstatement of benefits for denotified and nomadic tribes within the community. The party argues that these benefits, once extended in recognition of historical injustices under the Criminal Tribes Act, were withdrawn in 2013 and must be restored.
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The Nishad Party is attempting to convert these demands into a broader political movement, building on earlier outreach efforts such as the ‘Constitutional Rights Yatra’.
With a combination of reservation, livelihood and rights-based issues, the party is positioning its campaign around a consolidated socio-political agenda, seeking to mobilise support across riverine communities ahead of next year’s elections.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More