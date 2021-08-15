Nishad chief Sanjay Nishad meets Shah and Nadda in Delhi

Sanjay Nishad, the chief of the Nishad Party which is in alliance with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state, called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in the national capital. Among the issues that came up for discussion during the meetings were the forthcoming Assembly elections and reservation for the Nishad community, which has a significant electoral presence in the state.

Officials in the Nishad Party, however, confirmed that it was going with the BJP in the impending state polls and an official statement on the same is likely soon.

“The discussion was mainly on the upcoming elections. We will stay with the BJP and fight to return to power. Soon, we will be making an official announcement of contesting the elections with the BJP,” said Sanjay’s son and MP Praveen Nishad.

Until recently, the party, which represents the community of boatmen and fisherfolk, had hinted at a strain in ties with the BJP, demanding that its chief be announced as the deputy chief ministerial candidate ahead of the state polls due next year.

The party had also warned that should the BJP fail to meet their demand, it would face “the wrath of the Nishad community” in the election. In a statement, the Nishad Party chief confirmed that he met Shah at his residence in Delhi, along with Nadda. “We had a detailed discussion on the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections and the constitutional and political representations of Nishads and all sub-castes in the election. In 2022, the Nishads will again be determined to ensure that the BJP and Nishad Party government return with a fresh mandate,” the statement read.