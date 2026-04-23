Nine charred to death after Bolero crashes into truck in UP’s Mirzapur

Police said the vehicle caught fire following the collision.

Nine people travelling in an SUV were burnt to death after their car rammed into a truck from behind in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur on Wednesday night. Police said the vehicle caught fire following the collision.

The incident took place around 9 pm.

According to police, a truck was descending the slope from the Dramandaganj Valley towards Mirzapur city. An Alto car was travelling behind it, followed by another truck loaded with food grains.

A Mahindra Bolero vehicle approaching from behind rammed into the rearmost truck, triggering a fire. The Alto, caught between the two trucks, was crushed in the collision.

Police and fire tenders rushed to the spot, and rescue and relief operations were immediately launched.