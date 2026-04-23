Nine charred to death after Bolero crashes into truck in UP’s Mirzapur

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Nine people travelling in an SUV were burnt to death after their car rammed into a truck from behind in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur on Wednesday night. Police said the vehicle caught fire following the collision.
The incident took place around 9 pm.
According to police, a truck was descending the slope from the Dramandaganj Valley towards Mirzapur city. An Alto car was travelling behind it, followed by another truck loaded with food grains.
A Mahindra Bolero vehicle approaching from behind rammed into the rearmost truck, triggering a fire. The Alto, caught between the two trucks, was crushed in the collision.
Police and fire tenders rushed to the spot, and rescue and relief operations were immediately launched.
Confirming the death of nine people, Additional Director General (Varanasi Zone), Piyush Mordia, said that rescue operations are currently underway.
A police officer added that efforts are being made to move the trucks to rescue the injured and recover the bodies of the deceased. A heavy police contingent, along with fire personnel, is present at the site, and fire tenders have been pressed into service.
According to initial information, one of the trucks involved bears a Bihar registration number, while the other is registered in Madhya Pradesh. Among the cars involved, one is from Sonbhadra district and another from Mirzapur district, SP Aparna Rajat Kaushik said, as per PTI.
Further details are awaited.
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