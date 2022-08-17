Night safari park, zoo to be set up in Kukrail forest area

THE STATE Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to set up a night safari park in Kukrail forest area in Lucknow district. Under this, zoological park will be established in around 150 acres and night safari in 350 acres’ area without disturbing the dense forests of nearly 2,027 hectares in the eastern and western blocks of Lucknow’s forest area.

Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh pointed out that the new zoological garden would replace the existing one in Lucknow. He termed it as an “ambitious project” and a consultant would be hired to do the survey and cost assessment.

He said an empowered committee is proposed to be constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to tackle important issues in this regard. The committee will comprise Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department/Finance Department/Public Works Department/Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Department, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Wildlife and District Magistrate, Lucknow, as members.

The minister informed that necessary permissions as per rules and guidelines of International Advisory and Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi would be taken regarding the establishment of Kukrail Night Safari along with preparation of master plan and master layout, selection of the executing agency in a time-bound manner.