scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Night safari park, zoo to be set up in Kukrail forest area

Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh pointed out that the new zoological garden would replace the existing one in Lucknow. He termed it as an “ambitious project” and a consultant would be hired to do the survey and cost assessment.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
August 17, 2022 4:03:52 am
He said an empowered committee is proposed to be constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to tackle important issues in this regard. (Representational/File)

THE STATE Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to set up a night safari park in Kukrail forest area in Lucknow district. Under this, zoological park will be established in around 150 acres and night safari in 350 acres’ area without disturbing the dense forests of nearly 2,027 hectares in the eastern and western blocks of Lucknow’s forest area.

Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh pointed out that the new zoological garden would replace the existing one in Lucknow. He termed it as an “ambitious project” and a consultant would be hired to do the survey and cost assessment.

He said an empowered committee is proposed to be constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to tackle important issues in this regard. The committee will comprise Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department/Finance Department/Public Works Department/Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Department, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Wildlife and District Magistrate, Lucknow, as members.

More from Lucknow

The minister informed that necessary permissions as per rules and guidelines of International Advisory and Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi would be taken regarding the establishment of Kukrail Night Safari along with preparation of master plan and master layout, selection of the executing agency in a time-bound manner.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...Premium
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...Premium
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 04:03:52 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

3

Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers

4

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

5

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji, Yogiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

Featured Stories

Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Under fire over Jalore outrage, Gehlot gets Congress's Dalit MLAs rallied...
Under fire over Jalore outrage, Gehlot gets Congress's Dalit MLAs rallied...
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?
Explained

Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?

Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count

Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count

Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’

Premium
In Warring's crosshairs, Jakhar's nephew dares party to expel him

In Warring's crosshairs, Jakhar's nephew dares party to expel him

Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking

Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

What is insulin rationing in Netflix’s Purple Hearts? Should it worry us in India?

What is insulin rationing in Netflix’s Purple Hearts? Should it worry us in India?

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement