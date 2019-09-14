Niece traumatised, unwell: Man who was beaten up by two UP cops

A DAY after a video of a youth being assaulted by two policemen in front of her her 5-year-old niece went viral on social media, the youth, Priyanshu alias Rinku Pandey, said his niece was “traumatised” and has been taking medicines since she witnessed the incident, which took place in Siddharthnagar district.

“My niece has not being going to school since the incident and is traumatised. We had to take her to a doctor and she has had fever and headaches since Tuesday, after the incident. She is taking medicines,” said Priyanshu. Priyanshu (19) runs a mobile phone shop in Sakarpur area of Siddharthnagar district.

In the two-minute video, sub-inspector (SI) Virendra Mishra is seen locking the youth’s neck with his legs, while head constable Mahendra Parasad keeps kicking him in the back.

A child, Priyanshu’s niece, is seen mumbling while he tells her to sit on the motorcycle and he will leave with her. To this, one of the policemen says, “How will you go?”The incident took place under Khesraha police station limits.

On Friday, police booked Sakarpar police outpost in-charge Virendra Mishra and head constable Mahendra Parasad under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person).

Siddharthnagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharam Veer Singh said a case was registered against the two policemen after they were suspended Thursday. “We registered an FIR on a complaint submitted by the youth. A departmental inquiry is being conducted by Additional SP Maya Ram Verma,” said Singh.

When contacted by the The Indian Express, Maya Ram Verma said the video clearly shows that the two policemen behaved in an “unacceptable manner”. “Further inquiry is ongoing,” said Verma.

Recalling the day of the incident, Pandey said some people had verbally abused him. “One of them called the police and complained about me. Policemen came and assaulted me,” said Pandey. SP Dharam Veer Singh said the police got a call from a person named Riazuddin regarding a row between two persons, identified only as Pandey and Akhtar. “The two policemen went to the spot. Local residents told us that Pandey was drunk at the time. But what was done by the policemen was absolutely wrong and hence, action has been taken against them and a case registered. They should have acted in a better manner,” said the SP.

A medical examination of Pandey was done Friday and it was found that he did not suffer serious injuries.