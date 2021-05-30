NIA files chargesheet against two ‘Hizbul militants’

It is alleged that Nisar and Nishad were ground workers of the organisation and used to provide logistic support to operatives.

The National Investigation Agency on Saturday filed a supplementary chargesheet against two alleged Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) operatives in the NIA Special Court, Lucknow, for being part of a criminal conspiracy to carry out terror incidents in different parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh.

According to NIA, the two persons have been identified as Nisar Ahmad Sheikh (52) and Nishad Ahmad Butt (42) – both residents of Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The chargesheet has been filed under sections 18, 19 & 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 read/with section 120B of IPC.

According to a statement released by the NIA, the case in which Nisar and Nishad has been chargesheeted was originally registered at Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) police station in Lucknow on September 12, 2018. It was earlier filed against Kamruj Zaman and several others for allegedly conspiring to carry out terror incidents in Uttar Pradesh and other areas. Assam resident Kamruj was arrested by ATS in Kanpur in September for allegedly conducting a recee for an attack.

On September 29, 2018, NIA took over the investigation, and re-registered the case. After investigation, the central agency filed a chargesheet against Kamruj and his absconding associate Osama Bin Javed in March, 2019, the statement added.

Security forces gunned down Osama in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir in September, 2019. The NIA stated that during investigation, it came to light that Nisar and Nishad allegedly used to provide shelter to Osama and other Hizbul operatives, it said.

“Nisar Ahmad Seikh used to arrange safe transport for Osama Bin Javed and other terrorists of HM, while accused Nishad Ahmad Butt had aided Osama Bin Javed and other HM terrorists. He had also constructed a hideout in his own house in order to provide safe shelter to the terrorists of HM,” stated the NIA release.