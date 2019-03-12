NIA chargesheets two Hizbul men for planning terror strikes in UP

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday filed chargesheet in a Lucknow court against two Hizbul Mujahideen suspects — Kamruj Zaman (39) from Assam’s Hojai district and Osama Bin Javed (23) from Jammu and Kashmir’s South Kishtwar district — in connection with an alleged conspiracy to carry out terror strikes in Uttar Pradesh in 2018. Kamarruddin is in jail while Javed is on the run.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh arrested Zaman alias Dr Hurairah alias Kamarruddin, from Chakeri police station area of Kanpur district on September 13, 2018. The ATS claimed that Kamarruddin planned an attack during Ganesh Chaturthi and conducted recce of a lord Ganesha temple in Kanpur. The case was later transferred to the NIA, which began investigation after lodging a fresh FIR on September 24, 2018.

The NIA filed chargesheet against Kamarruddin and Javed under sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 121-A (conspiring to wage or attempt to wage war, or abet waging of war against the government of India) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Investigation is going on against other absconding accused, including Jahangir and Hajari, said an NIA press release.

The NIA said during investigation, it came to light that Kamarruddin and Osama Bin Javed underwent nine months weapon training in the jungles of Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir from June, 2017 after joining the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). The training was conducted by alleged HM operatives — Mohammad Amin alias Jahangir alias Jahagir Suroori and Hajari alias Riyaz Ahmed, both residents of Kishtwar.

On completion of training, Kamarruddin was directed to set up hideouts and select targets in UP and Assam. “After a photograph of Kamarruddin brandishing an automatic AK-47 rifle emerged in social media on April 8, 2018, he escaped to Bangladesh fearing arrest. The photograph was posted by Mannan Wani, slain terrorist of HM, on his Facebook account,” said NIA.

“While being on the run, Kamarruddin was in touch with Javed and HM’s operational commander in Kashmir, Riyaz Naikoo, who later directed him to do recce of a few temples in Kanpur to carry out terror attack. Kamarruddin was also trying to collect arms and explosives before his arrest,” the NIA release added.