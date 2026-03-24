NIA team visits Bijnor in vehicle torching case linked to alleged social media handler

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived in Bijnor to gather details in a case involving the alleged torching of a four-wheeler pickup vehicle belonging to a member of another community on March 2.

The police said two accused — Abujar and his relative Jaid — have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently lodged in jail. Both are in their 20s. “A team of NIA visited Bijnor to question the two arrested accused,” confirmed an officer.

Dr Krishna Gopal Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bijnor, said that following the arrests, relevant information was shared with other investigative agencies for further action.

During the investigation, the accused allegedly told the police that they had been directed by a man identified as Abu Bakar through social media to target and set ablaze property and vehicles belonging to members of the Hindu community.

The police said efforts have been underway to trace Abu Bakar, whose identity and whereabouts remain unverified. Officers added that, so far, no photographs or videos of the alleged handler, Abu Bakar, have been found, and his identity remains unverified.

Pushpendra, Station House Officer at Kiratpur Police Station, said they have no information about Abu Bakar and that the investigation is ongoing.

The police said both Abujar and Jaid are residents of the Kiratpur Police Station area, where the case has been registered. Jaid was traced and arrested in Mumbai.

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According to the police, the incident took place on March 2 during the Holi festival, when unidentified assailants allegedly set a four-wheeler belonging to Nimish Rastogi on fire in the Kiratpur area.

The vehicle, which was parked on the roadside, was reportedly targeted by pouring petrol before being set ablaze. Local residents, upon noticing the flames, quickly intervened and doused the fire, though parts of the vehicle were damaged.

During the initial inquiry, the police collected CCTV footage from cameras installed near the scene. Based on this footage, a local resident, Abujar, was identified as a suspect and subsequently arrested on March 12.

During interrogation, Abujar allegedly told the police that he had carried out the act at the behest of his relative and associate, Jaid. He further claimed that after carrying out the act, he sent photographs and videos of the incident to Jaid as proof.

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Acting on this input, the Bijnor police stepped up their investigation and subsequently arrested Jaid. During questioning, Jaid allegedly stated that they had been assigned the task by a person identified as Abu Bakar, whom they had come into contact with through social media.

They claimed that Abu Bakar had instructed them to target vehicles and property belonging to members of a particular community and had promised financial assistance in return.

The police said that during interrogation, certain aspects of their statements indicated possible elements of radicalisation, following which the information was shared with multiple investigative agencies. Teams from these agencies later visited Bijnor and questioned the accused.