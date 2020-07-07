NHRC seeks report on factory fire; main accused held

Meanwhile, police arrested Nitin Chaudhary who was running the factory. Gajendra Yadav Meanwhile, police arrested Nitin Chaudhary who was running the factory. Gajendra Yadav

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to the UP Chief Secretary and DGP of UP Police, seeking a report on an explosion in a Ghaziabad factory that left seven people, including minors, dead on Sunday.

According to NHRC officials, the administration needs to submit a report within four weeks with regard to the facts of the incident. “The Commission has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, calling for a detailed report in the matter, within four weeks including the action taken against the factory owner and the delinquent officers/ officials, the status of the medical treatment being provided to the injured and relief/ rehabilitation provided to the aggrieved, by the State,” the NHRC statement read.

“It is necessary for the local administration to fix the responsibility of the concerned officer and start departmental/ criminal proceedings against them, immediately to ensure justice to the victims and their families,” the NHRC added.

Meanwhile, police arrested Nitin Chaudhary who was running the factory.

“An FIR was filed at the behest of the villagers against Nitin who happened to be operating the factory. During the questioning, he told us that the factory has been packing sparkling candles used for birthdays. Further questioning with regards to acts of negligence will take place,” said SSP (Ghaziabad) Kalanidhi Naithani.

Heavy police force has been deployed at Bakhrva village as residents protested against taking the bodies for post-mortem.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath took cognizance of the incident and sought a report. The administration announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the families of the injured.

