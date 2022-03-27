NHRC order to UP: 5 years after ‘frame-up’, journalist gets Rs 2 lakh relief

More than five years after a handcuffed journalist was paraded and humiliated with casteist slurs by the Etah police in public, the Uttar Pradesh government has given a Rs 2-lakh compensation to him on the direction of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The human rights body also ordered departmental inquiry against police personnel who implicated journalist Sunil Kumar in a molestation case.

“We paid Rs 2 lakh to Sunil Kumar as directed by the NHRC. The inquiry into the matter is going on and departmental action will be taken against cops if found guilty,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Etah, Dhananjay Singh Kushwaha, adding that the amount will be recovered from the police personnel responsible for the act.

In a complaint to the NHRC, Sunil Kumar (35), who works for a local news channel, said he was framed by the police in a case related to molestation of a girl after he conducted a sting operation in which a few police personnel were seen taking money from vehicles loaded with animals.