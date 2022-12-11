Newly elected MLA stopped from entering Muzaffarnagar district

THE Muzaffarnagar district administration and police on Friday afternoon stopped newly-elected Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MLA Madan Bhaiya from entering Muzaffarnagar district citing law and order problems and violation of Section 144 of CrPC, which was invoked in the district.

Madan Bhaiya is the MLA from Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar.

Around two hours later, the district administration allowed the MLA to visit Muzaffarnagar.

Muzaffarnagar district administration and police claimed that they had stopped the MLA because there were around 30 vehicles in his cavalcade which violates prohibitory orders invoked in the district.

The MLA denied the allegation and said there were just three vehicles with him.

Bhaiya called the incident “murder of democracy” and said the district administration and police of Muzaffarnagar was doing it on the direction of one public representative from the area.

Madan Bhaiya, who was supported by the Samajwadi Party, defeated BJP’s Rajkumari Saini by 22,143 votes in the recent bypoll in the Khatauli assembly constituency. He was visiting the district for the first time after the by-election victory.

On Saturday around 1.00 pm, Bhaiya along with his supporters reached Muzaffarnagar border where they were stopped by a team of district administration and police.

Muzaffarnagar Circle officer Rakesh Kumar Singh said, “There were around 30-40 vehicles in the MLA’s cavalcade. They don’t have permission to hold a road show and moreover section 144 of CrPC was invoked in the district, so we stopped them. We showed the prohibitory order to the MLA when he asked for it.”

“Around two hours later, when the MLA came with three vehicles in his cavalcade, we allowed him to enter Muzaffarnagar,” he explained.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Jeet Singh said, “We stopped the MLA because of the prohibitory orders.”

When contacted, Madan Bhaiya denied the claim. “I was coming to Muzaffarnagar to express gratitude to people. There were just four vehicles in my fleet. A team of district administration and police stopped me from entering the district giving different reasons. It is the first time in the history that an elected representative was stopped from going to his own constituency,” said the MLA.

“When the issue was raised by the media and party leaders, the district administration sent me a message that I may come and attend the scheduled programme. Later, I attended the scheduled programme at the party office of RLD and Samajwadi Party,” the MLA said.