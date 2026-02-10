Newborn’s death in NICU fire: Medical services at Kanpur nursing home suspended, doctor booked

According to the family, the infant was placed on a bed under a warmer machine in the NICU, which caught fire (Image generated using AI)

Health authorities have cancelled the registration of a nursing home in Kanpur’s Bithoor area and suspended medical services following the death of a newborn in a fire at its neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) on Sunday evening.

The NICU at the Raja Nursing Home has also been sealed, said officials.

Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR against the doctor of the nursing home, who has not been named, for alleged criminal negligence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kanpur West) SM Qasim Abidi said, “We are probing the incident and have filed an FIR. No arrests have been made so far.”

Health authorities said that after a preliminary probe, it came to light that the nursing home lacked a licence for setting up an NICU.