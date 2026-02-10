Newborn’s death in NICU fire: Medical services at Kanpur nursing home suspended, doctor booked

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Health authorities have cancelled the registration of a nursing home in Kanpur’s Bithoor area and suspended medical services following the death of a newborn in a fire at its neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) on Sunday evening.
The NICU at the Raja Nursing Home has also been sealed, said officials.
Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR against the doctor of the nursing home, who has not been named, for alleged criminal negligence.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kanpur West) SM Qasim Abidi said, “We are probing the incident and have filed an FIR. No arrests have been made so far.”
Health authorities said that after a preliminary probe, it came to light that the nursing home lacked a licence for setting up an NICU.
“In our inquiry, we found that the nursing home had not been granted permission to operate a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Instead, the nursing home management had placed three baby warmers in a single room and displayed a board outside declaring it as NICU,” Additional Chief Medical Officer (Kanpur) Ramit Rastogi told The Indian Express.
“As per the standard practice, every hospital conducting deliveries is required to have a newborn care corner, where warmers are installed to provide immediate care to infants before they are shifted to their mothers. However, this facility does not qualify as a full-fledged NICU and requires separate authorisation,” he said, adding all medical services at the facility have been ordered to be shut down.
The health authorities have questioned the nursing home management for setting up a NICU and installing warmers without taking the necessary permission and have sought a reply within three days.
On Sunday evening, Arun Nishad brought his wife Shalu to the nursing home after she complained of labour pains. Shalu delivered a baby girl who was admitted to the NICU.
According to the family, the infant was placed on a bed under a warmer machine in the NICU, which caught fire. They claimed that the newborn had severe burn injuries and died on the spot. They also alleged that the staff of the nursing home tried to suppress information about the fire incident and told them only after they pressed for it.
