Newborn’s death in NICU fire: Medical services at Kanpur nursing home suspended, doctor booked

Asst CMO says nursing home lacked permission for NICU and warmers that caught fire

Written by: Manish Sahu
3 min readKanpur (up)Feb 10, 2026 09:02 PM IST
The health authorities have questioned the nursing home management for setting up a NICU and installing warmers without taking the necessary permissionAccording to the family, the infant was placed on a bed under a warmer machine in the NICU, which caught fire (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Health authorities have cancelled the registration of a nursing home in Kanpur’s Bithoor area and suspended medical services following the death of a newborn in a fire at its neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) on Sunday evening.

The NICU at the Raja Nursing Home has also been sealed, said officials.

Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR against the doctor of the nursing home, who has not been named, for alleged criminal negligence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kanpur West) SM Qasim Abidi said, “We are probing the incident and have filed an FIR. No arrests have been made so far.”

Health authorities said that after a preliminary probe, it came to light that the nursing home lacked a licence for setting up an NICU.

“In our inquiry, we found that the nursing home had not been granted permission to operate a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Instead, the nursing home management had placed three baby warmers in a single room and displayed a board outside declaring it as NICU,” Additional Chief Medical Officer (Kanpur) Ramit Rastogi told The Indian Express.

Also Read | Newborn charred to death hours after birth at Kanpur nursing home, family alleges negligence

“As per the standard practice, every hospital conducting deliveries is required to have a newborn care corner, where warmers are installed to provide immediate care to infants before they are shifted to their mothers. However, this facility does not qualify as a full-fledged NICU and requires separate authorisation,” he said, adding all medical services at the facility have been ordered to be shut down.

Story continues below this ad

The health authorities have questioned the nursing home management for setting up a NICU and installing warmers without taking the necessary permission and have sought a reply within three days.

On Sunday evening, Arun Nishad brought his wife Shalu to the nursing home after she complained of labour pains. Shalu delivered a baby girl who was admitted to the NICU.

According to the family, the infant was placed on a bed under a warmer machine in the NICU, which caught fire. They claimed that the newborn had severe burn injuries and died on the spot. They also alleged that the staff of the nursing home tried to suppress information about the fire incident and told them only after they pressed for it.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
‘Who is lying?’: Rahul Gandhi points to Naravane’s post on ‘missing’ memoir; he reacts
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live
Pakistan vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
Live Blog
Advertisement