UP couple wanted a daughter. Then they heard cries in their field

A 53-year-old farmer and his wife rescued a newborn girl found partially buried in a field in Etah district on Saturday morning, after they heard her cries while working nearby.

Jitendra Singh and his wife, Reena Devi, 50, were working in their field in Nagla Banjara village when they heard a faint cry. They rushed towards the sound and found the infant partially buried in the soil. The couple pulled her out and alerted other villagers working in nearby fields.

Acting on the advice of residents, Jitendra took the baby to a community health centre for medical attention. A police team also reached the CHC after receiving information about the discovery.