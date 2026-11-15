UP couple wanted a daughter. Then they heard cries in their field

A 53-year-old farmer and his wife rescued a newborn girl found partially buried in a field in Etah district on Saturday morning, after they heard her cries while working nearby.
Jitendra Singh and his wife, Reena Devi, 50, were working in their field in Nagla Banjara village when they heard a faint cry. They rushed towards the sound and found the infant partially buried in the soil. The couple pulled her out and alerted other villagers working in nearby fields.
Acting on the advice of residents, Jitendra took the baby to a community health centre for medical attention. A police team also reached the CHC after receiving information about the discovery.
“The newborn girl was brought to the health centre by the man who found her, accompanied by a police team. After examining her, we kept her under observation in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for some time. She was later handed over to members of the Child Helpline who arrived at the centre,” said Dr Sarvesh, posted at the Aliganj Community Health Centre.
A staff member at the centre said Jitendra had expressed his wish to take the baby home and raise her as his daughter. However, the authorities handed her over to the Child Helpline, citing the legal procedures governing adoption.
Jyoti Sharma, in-charge of Etah’s Child Helpline, said the infant would be produced before the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which would decide on arrangements for her care and rehabilitation.
“The baby will be produced before the CWC on Monday. Until then, she will be kept at a government-run Specialised Adoption Agency in Etah,” Sharma said. She added that the infant appeared to be around a day old.
Jitendra said he and his wife had been preparing the field for wheat sowing when they heard the cries. The baby was covered in mud, with soil also lodged in her mouth, he said.
“We were deeply moved when we found the little girl. We have six sons but no daughter, and have always wished to have a girl in our family. We want to raise her as our own and are willing to take full responsibility for her upbringing if the administration permits,” he said.
Raja Ka Rampur Station Officer Rohit Rathi said a police team had visited the village after receiving information about the newborn’s recovery. He said the situation was under control.