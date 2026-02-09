Newborn dies in NICU fire, family alleges negligence by Kanpur hospital

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Kanpur police in Uttar Pradesh Monday launched an inquiry into allegations that a newborn girl died after a sudden fire broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) ward of a private nursing home. The infant had been born at the same facility in the Brahm Nagar area of Kanpur just a few hours before her death.
Ashok Kumar, Station House Officer of the Bithoor police station, said an inquiry is underway and no case has been registered so far. He added that the police are collecting details from the hospital management and staff, and have sent the baby’s body for post-mortem examination.
Following the incident, the victim’s family staged a protest at the hospital, alleging that the death occurred due to the negligence of the hospital and its staff. They claimed that the staff tried to conceal the incident for an extended period and disclosed it only after repeated requests from the family. Demanding strict action against those responsible, the family created a commotion at the premises.
The situation was brought under control after the police arrived and assured the family of a thorough investigation and appropriate action.
According to the police, Arund Nishad, a resident of the Ramesh Nagar area, brought his wife Shalu to the hospital late Sunday evening after she complained of labour pains. Shalu delivered a baby girl later in the evening. Following the delivery, the newborn was admitted to the NICU for medical care.
The SHO said that the family alleged the infant was placed on a bed under a warmer machine in the NICU, which suddenly caught fire. They claimed that the newborn was severely burnt and died on the spot.
