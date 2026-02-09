Newborn dies in NICU fire, family alleges negligence by Kanpur hospital

The family alleged that the warmer machine in the NICU caught fire (File photo for representative use).

The Kanpur police in Uttar Pradesh Monday launched an inquiry into allegations that a newborn girl died after a sudden fire broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) ward of a private nursing home. The infant had been born at the same facility in the Brahm Nagar area of Kanpur just a few hours before her death.

Ashok Kumar, Station House Officer of the Bithoor police station, said an inquiry is underway and no case has been registered so far. He added that the police are collecting details from the hospital management and staff, and have sent the baby’s body for post-mortem examination.