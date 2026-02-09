Newborn dies in NICU fire, family alleges negligence by Kanpur hospital

The family staged a protest, accusing the Kanpur hospital management of hiding the death for a long time.

Written by: Manish Sahu
2 min readLucknowFeb 9, 2026 10:02 AM IST
A picture of fireThe family alleged that the warmer machine in the NICU caught fire (File photo for representative use).
Make us preferred source on Google

The Kanpur police in Uttar Pradesh Monday launched an inquiry into allegations that a newborn girl died after a sudden fire broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) ward of a private nursing home. The infant had been born at the same facility in the Brahm Nagar area of Kanpur just a few hours before her death.

Ashok Kumar, Station House Officer of the Bithoor police station, said an inquiry is underway and no case has been registered so far. He added that the police are collecting details from the hospital management and staff, and have sent the baby’s body for post-mortem examination.

Following the incident, the victim’s family staged a protest at the hospital, alleging that the death occurred due to the negligence of the hospital and its staff. They claimed that the staff tried to conceal the incident for an extended period and disclosed it only after repeated requests from the family. Demanding strict action against those responsible, the family created a commotion at the premises.

The situation was brought under control after the police arrived and assured the family of a thorough investigation and appropriate action.

According to the police, Arund Nishad, a resident of the Ramesh Nagar area, brought his wife Shalu to the hospital late Sunday evening after she complained of labour pains. Shalu delivered a baby girl later in the evening. Following the delivery, the newborn was admitted to the NICU for medical care.

The SHO said that the family alleged the infant was placed on a bed under a warmer machine in the NICU, which suddenly caught fire. They claimed that the newborn was severely burnt and died on the spot.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
In 2024, the Cabinet Secretariat had introduced changes in the practice of “monthly demi-official letters” written by Secretaries to the Cabinet Secretary, by adding ministry-specific quantitative performance indicators. (PTI Photo)
From file disposal to output, Union Secretaries now get a report card each
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
Nick Davidov, co-founder of Davidovs Venture Collective (DVC), shared the incident in a post on X
'I nearly had a heart attack': Why this Bay Area VC is warning everyone after AI agent deleted 15 years of family photos
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement