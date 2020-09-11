Newborn dies after hospital maid ‘supervises’ delivery

Days after a quack at a private hospital in Baghpat performed caesarean section on a woman, a similar case was reported at a Meerut hospital where a maid allegedly “supervised” the delivery of a pregnant woman, resulting in death of the newborn on Tuesday. Some staffers at the private hospital staff also held the woman patient “captive” till a total bill of Rs 20,000 was paid for the “operation”, senior medical officials said.

The woman’s husband, Mubarik (32), lodged a complaint with Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Rajkumar Saini, who sent a two-member team to the Gohar Hospital in Meerut’s Kharkhauda area.

“An inquiry has been ordered and a notice has also been served to the private hospital. We are awaiting the final report of our two-member team,” Saini said.

“This is a serious issue. I have asked the CMO to complete the inquiry and take strict action against the hospital owners,” said District Magistrate Anil Dhingra.

