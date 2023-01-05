‘New UP does not run away from challenges’: Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who reached Mumbai on Wednesday for a two-day visit, said that the “new Uttar Pradesh” does not run away from the challenges.

Addressing a gathering of prominent people from UP settled in Mumbai, the chief minister said: “You all have been witness to the changes that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh in the last five to six years. Uttar Pradesh, which was facing an identity crisis five years ago, is telling a new story of development today… Youths of Uttar Pradesh no more hide their identity and say with pride that ‘I am from Uttar Pradesh’.”

“The people of Azamgarh did not even get dharamshala in Mumbai to stay, but today an airport and a university are being built in the same Azamgarh,” he said. Adityanath is visiting Mumbai for a roadshow in a bid to attract investments in the state ahead of the Global Investors Summit in Lucknow in February.

Claiming that women’s safety was neglected by the previous governments in the state, Adityanath said that his government has improved the law and order situation in the state. “There was a fear of the girls being abducted. Boys pursued education while staying in faraway hostels. The scenario has changed considerably. Women are feeling safe and secure now,” he added.

Claiming that women’s safety helped him come to power in the state for a record second consecutive term, Adityanath said: “Now, women feel safe, as cognisance is taken for each and every complaint filed by any woman immediately. We saw the results of these actions taken by the government, as during the elections, these women, who are 50 per cent of the total voters, came forward to vote in full force for the lotus symbol (BJP’s electoral symbol).”

“We focused on two issues – ensuring the safety of daughters and putting an end to all illegal activities in the state. Then we shut down illegal slaughterhouses and took steps to stop encroachments on the land of the poor. We formed an anti-land mafia task force to set free illegally occupied lands and started many development projects there,” he added.

He also claimed that more than five lakh govt jobs were provided in a transparent manner during his rule “because of the increased faith of the youth in the government”.

The chief minister said his government implemented all the flagship schemes of the Central government without any bias. “During the Covid-19 pandemic, 40 lakh migrants settled in various parts of the country went back to their native places. But no one left UP during the pandemic. At the same time, we took care of migrants who returned. We don’t run away from challenges. We face them head-on,” he added.

The visit of Adityanath marked the start of the domestic roadshows planned by the state government in several cities of the country. In Mumbai, Adityanath is scheduled to meet industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Sajjan Jindal, Jinal Mehta and Ajay Piramal and invite them to invest in UP, a government spokesperson said.

The chief minister would also meet film industry personalities in the context of the upcoming Film City in Noida. A short film on Film Bandhu and Film City will also be shown to the guests.