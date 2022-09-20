New UP BJP chief likely to continue with existing team

After taking charge as Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit president in August, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary is unlikely to go for a rejig of the core team of office-bearers in the wake of local urban body elections that are due later this year.

Sources said that Chaudhary is likely to continue with the team appointed by his predecessor Uttar Pradesh minister Swatantra Dev Singh for at least the next six months and he will be constituting a new team only after the next organisational polls of the party which will be conducted after the local body polls.

A Jat leader from western Uttar Pradesh, Chaudhary replaced Singh after the latter resigned from the post of the BJP’s state president in tandem with the party’s “one man, one post” policy. Chaudhary, too, resigned as the state Panchayati Raj minister after taking charge of BJP’s state unit.

“The new state president will first complete the five months left in the term of the previous state president Swatantra Dev Singh. Singh’s three-year term was to end in January next year. He was appointed BJP state president in July 2019 and had also completed the remaining term of his predecessor Mahendra Nath Pandey, a Union minister. Singh was formally elected as the state unit chief in January 2020 after the organisational elections,” said a party leader. In August 2020, Singh had constituted his state team with 16 state vice-presidents, eight general secretaries and 16 secretaries along with a treasurer and a co-treasurer.

“The organisational elections are likely to be held in December-January but that exercise may be delayed because the party will be busy with the urban local body elections which may also be held later this year,” another party leader said.

The leader also said that Chaudhary will continue with the team constituted by Singh but he might make some changes in the coming days. “The changes may involve the posts currently held by vice-presidents of BJP’s UP unit Daya Shankar Singh and Arvind Kumar Sharma, general secretary JPS Rathore and BJP OBC Morcha state president Narendra Kashyap – all of whom were sworn in as ministers in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s new cabinet. The party may replace them following its ‘one man, one post’ policy,” he added.

“The urban local body elections are the next big challenge for the party before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. If the party gets busy in holding organisational elections, it may affect preparations for local body elections. The existing team has the experience of 2022 Assembly elections. Hence, the organisational polls are expected to be held only after local body polls,” said another party state functionary.