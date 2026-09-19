New temple in ‘memory of Ram Mandir movement’ to open in Ayodhya soon

The newly constructed Memorial Temple within the premises of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Express photo

On March 25, 2020, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath carried the idol of ‘Ram Lalla’ to a makeshift temple within the Ayodhya temple premises, before construction of the main mandir began at the main site.

Now, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has erected a memorial temple at the site of the makeshift temple.

Dedicated to the 27-year journey of the Ram Temple movement and Ram Lalla’s journey “from a makeshift tent to the grand temple”, the Memorial Temple will soon open its gates to the public.

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Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra said, “The construction of both the makeshift temple and a memorial next to it is complete. It would be open to the public soon as a symbol and remembrance of the history.”