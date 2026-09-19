New temple in ‘memory of Ram Mandir movement’ to open in Ayodhya soon

On March 25, 2020, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath carried the idol of ‘Ram Lalla’ to a makeshift temple within the Ayodhya temple premises, before construction of the main mandir began at the main site.
Now, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has erected a memorial temple at the site of the makeshift temple.
Dedicated to the 27-year journey of the Ram Temple movement and Ram Lalla’s journey “from a makeshift tent to the grand temple”, the Memorial Temple will soon open its gates to the public.
Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra said, “The construction of both the makeshift temple and a memorial next to it is complete. It would be open to the public soon as a symbol and remembrance of the history.”
The memorial pillar has a sun-shaped element atop it
What visitors will see
The memorial temple has been built with teak wood and has carvings. Its outer structure has been created to match the red sandstone design of the main temple,
At the centre is an electric “akhand jyoti” or “eternal fire” — a symbol of “remembrance” of the Ram Janmabhoomi struggle, said officials.
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Explaining the decision to use an electric jwala, Mishra said the memorial is a wooden structure and the flame needed to generate no heat to avoid the possibility of an accident.
A makeshift tent that initially housed the idol will also be placed in the temple in a foldable form, said officials.
Sources said the memorial temple also has an old idol of Lord Hanuman. It was reportedly brought here along with the Ram Lalla idol and kept under the same tent.
However, after the completion of the Ram Temple, the Ram Lalla idol was shifted to its main ‘Garbhagriha’ (sanctum sanctorum). The Lord Hanuman idol would remain inside the memorial temple, sources said.
A separate memorial pillar
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Alongside the memorial temple, a memorial pillar dedicated to “those who sacrificed their lives for the Ram Temple movement over decades” has also been constructed, officials said.
Atop the ‘Stambha’ is a sun-shaped element, with an engraved pictorial display of Lord Ram as well as the Trust’s slogan, “Ramo Vigrahawan Dharma”, meaning “Ram is the embodiment of Dharma”.
Opening date yet to be decided
Asked when the memorial temple and pillar will open to the public, Mishra said, “Both structures are complete. It is upon the (Trust) CEO to decide when and how they would be opened to the public.”
Sources said the Memorial Temple is near the Sapta Rishis temple near the Pilgrim Facilitation Centre. The Trust is still looking into the security and pilgrim footfall at the main temple before the memorial opens.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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