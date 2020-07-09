New startup policy gets Cabinet nod

The Cabinet also approved amendment in the Uttar Pradesh Pharmaceutical Policy 2018. Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav (Representational) The Cabinet also approved amendment in the Uttar Pradesh Pharmaceutical Policy 2018. Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav (Representational)

The state Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the new Uttar Pradesh Startup policy 2020 to promote start-ups in the state, establish at least one incubator in each district and 100 incubators across the state, create an ecosystem for establishment of 10,000 staround artups etc. The new policy will be applicable for the next five years.

The Cabinet also approved amendment in the Uttar Pradesh Pharmaceutical Policy 2018, whereby for promotion of skill development, pharmaceutical units would be given Rs 1,000 a month per trainee for maximum of 50 trainees every year for five years. It also approved the rules and guidelines for Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts, where commissionerate system has been implemented.

As per the rules, the Police Commissioner would be chairman of the committee formed for providing gunner, shadow or guard, the District Magistrate would be a member of the committee along with other officials of the administration and the police. The applicant would be provided security depending upon the need for two months and would increased further for two months as per need and for a maximum of six months.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to provide Rs 1.18 crore yearly to ANI for for live streaming of programmes of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and the state government. It also gave approval to punitive action against the then Jail Superintendent of Hamirpur for beating up of prisoners in the room of Jail Superintendent and also making the video viral in the social media. Two salary hikes of the individual concerned, H B Singh, have been stopped.

The Cabinet also approved the draft Jail (Uttar Pradesh amendment) Bill, 2020, wherein strict punitive action has been recommended against those operating smartphones and Internet inside jail premises or hide their actual identity while entering the jail premises.

