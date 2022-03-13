New SP MLA, 200 workers booked for ‘pro-Pak slogans’

AN FIR was registered against newly elected Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Saiyada Khatoon and over 200 party workers for allegedly raising “pro-Pakistan” slogans after she (Khatoon) was declared the winner from Domariyaganj seat in Siddharth Nagar on Thursday. On Saturday, the Siddharth Nagar police arrested five people – all locals – in connection with the case.

Khatoon, however, denied the allegation and claimed that the police are “harassing” them by lodging a “false case.” The FIR was filed at Domariyaganj police station based on a complaint by senior sub-inspector Rama Kant Sarooj. On Friday, a video that was shared on social media in which people celebrating Saiyada Khatoon’s win are purportedly heard raising “pro-Pakistan” slogans, said police.

Circle Officer, Domariyaganj, Ajay Kumar Srivastava said police have so far identified 15 people among the crowd. He added that the alleged role of the MLA and others was being probed.

When contacted, Khatoon said, “The police are trying to harass our party workers and I will raise the issue with higher authorities. We suspected that some outsiders tried to blend in with the group and allegedly raised slogans.”