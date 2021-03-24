Uttar Pradesh government orders ‘aggressive Covid tests’ at airports, stations

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued directions for “aggressive Covid tests” at airports, bus stations and railway stations(file)

With a fresh Covid-19 surge feared during the upcoming festive season, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued directions for “aggressive Covid tests” at airports, bus stations and railway stations, and said the Covid-19 vaccination drive would be intensified. The government told authorities to stop the wastage of vaccines at any cost.

As per the latest directions, no processions will be allowed during the festive season without the administration’s permission.

If permission is granted, all those involved will have to follow the basic Covid-19 protocols such as social distancing, wearing face masks and using sanitisers. Those above 60 years or younger than 10, and people with co-morbidities will not be allowed to participate in any gathering.



People coming from Covid hotspot states for Holi will have to get tested, and nodal officers will be appointed at the panchayat and urban ward level to ensure it. These officers will also ensure that such people quarantine themselves till their results are released.

All schools, which were open for students till Class 8, have been closed till March 31 for the Holi vacation.

Authorities have also been told to ensure that unnecessary crowds do not gather at a place, and people use masks and hand sanitisers.



The contact-tracing process will be made more effective and all contacts of a patient have to be identified and tracked within 30 hours, according to the government notification. The administration said all 75 districts would continue to have at least one dedicated Covid hospital. Other hospitals will be asked to be prepared.