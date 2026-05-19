Bijnor man claims teenage son forcibly converted in Kashmir, files complaint

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A labourer from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor has alleged that his 17-year-old son was forcibly converted while working in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara. He has now lodged a complaint against a local resident.
The family said they first learned about the alleged conversion two days ago after receiving purported videos of the boy offering namaz. When they later called him, the teen confirmed to the family that he had converted.
Police said the father filed a complaint on Monday against a local resident who had taken his son to Kupwara. Police said a case has been lodged under sections 3 and 5 of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion (Amendment) Act.
Circle Officer, Bijnor, Sangram Singh, said a team has left for Kashmir to record the statement of the youth. He added that they would also verify the family’s claim that he is a minor.
Speaking to The Indian Express, the father said after completing high school, the teenager had gone to Kashmir three years ago looking for work. “He went with his friend, telling us that he wanted to learn salon work and eventually open his own salon in Bijnor,” said the father.
“After more than a year, he told us he had learned the trade and found work there. He would regularly send money home to help support us.”
According to the father, the teen would call them regularly at first. “He would call us frequently and ask about everyone’s well-being,” he recalled. “But over the past few months, we began noticing a significant change in his behaviour during phone conversations. Still, we did not think too much about it at the time.”
The father said his son had returned home briefly on May 5 and stayed for two days. “Even then, there was no indication of anything unusual,” he said.
The family claimed two days ago, they received two videos purportedly showing their son offering namaz. “When I called him to ask about the videos, he told me… his new name is Hamza.”
The teen is the eldest of his four children. The family said they had pinned their hopes on him to help improve their financial condition after he moved to Kupwara.
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