Bijnor man claims teenage son forcibly converted in Kashmir, files complaint

Police said a case has been lodged under sections 3 and 5 of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion (Amendment) Act at the Kotwali police station in Bijnor.

A labourer from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor has alleged that his 17-year-old son was forcibly converted while working in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara. He has now lodged a complaint against a local resident.

The family said they first learned about the alleged conversion two days ago after receiving purported videos of the boy offering namaz. When they later called him, the teen confirmed to the family that he had converted.

Police said the father filed a complaint on Monday against a local resident who had taken his son to Kupwara. Police said a case has been lodged under sections 3 and 5 of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion (Amendment) Act.